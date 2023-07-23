The 2023 offseason will be perhaps the most memorable one for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP married his girlfriend, Anne de Paula, in the Hamptons over the weekend. After tweeting about the upcoming wedding with no context, stirring the imaginations of Sixers fans, Embiid officially became a married man at a beautiful wedding.

Embiid and de Paula danced to Brian McKnight's “Back at One” at their wedding. The Sixers star and the Sports Illustrated model shared the touching moment by singing along and flashing huge smiles.

Brian McKnight performing "Back at One" at Joel Embiid's wedding

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula have reportedly been together since 2018 and share a son, Arthur, who was born on September 16, 2020. The Sixers superstar has spoken numerous times about what joy he gets from being a father. Being a family man brings him great pride, especially after the many years he spent away from his while he was becoming a basketball phenom in America as a youngster.

Later in the evening, Embiid showed his Philly pride by rapping Meek Mill's “Dreams & Nightmares” while the rapper himself joined the party via FaceTime.

Joel Embiid took the mic and started rapping "Dreams & Nightmares" to Meek Mill on FaceTime during his wedding

While Embiid and his teammates seemingly had a great time at his wedding, many Sixers fans took notice that James Harden was seemingly not in attendance. Among the players who were known to be there include, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Jaden Springer and former Sixer Georges Niang. Michael Rubin — the Fanatics CEO and former Sixers owner who hosted his famous White Party that Embiid and Harden spent plenty of time at together — was also there.