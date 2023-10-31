Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid just needs to avoid doing the D-Generation X/Triple H celebration. Or else a huge chunk of his $47.6 million salary this 2023-24 season will be gone in no time.

Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA following his hip thrust celebration during the Sixers' 126-98 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. It happened late in the third quarter of the showdown after Malcolm Brogdon tried to prevent him from scoring, but to no avail. Embiid muscled his way and scored the layup before doing the gesture.

The NBA called it an “obscene” act and thereby punished him for it.

While Joel Embiid has plenty of money, thanks to the four-year, $213 million deal he signed in 2021, the $35,000 fine still hurts. And he certainly won't want to become a repeat offender since it seems the fine is increasing.

It's not the first time Embiid was slapped with a hefty punishment for the celebration. For those not in the know, the Cameroon native did the same thing back in January 2023 against the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA handed him a $25,000 penalty as a result.

Perhaps Embiid has already forgotten about it, but now that he's reminded of what it costs to do the celebration on the court, he might want to tone it down more and, maybe, choose a different celebration that is more family and kid-friendly.

The Sixers play the Toronto Raptors next. Embiid is expected to dominate the contest once again, but hopefully, he'll avoid getting into trouble with the league.