The MVP debate is one of the most interesting points of discussion in the NBA these days (unless it devolves to sinister racial accusations). With the sheer amount of talent in the league, it’s difficult to go wrong when it comes to deciding who the most deserving player is of the most coveted individual accolade in all of basketball. Nevertheless, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made it clear that he acknowledges that there are plenty of factors beyond his control that will dictate whether he gets to hoist the MVP award once and for all.

Even then, the Sixers big man knows how incredible it will be if he manages to win that prestigious award, especially with his main opposition, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum, being no slouches.

“Who wouldn’t love to win one?” Embiid said in his postgame interview following the Sixers’ 117-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back. “That’s the best award anyone can get.”

"Who wouldn't love to win one." 👀@JoelEmbiid talks his MVP candidacy pic.twitter.com/agOJzFVIUI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2023

With that said, Joel Embiid has his sights set on something far bigger than himself as he tries to lead the Sixers to a championship, which, one would think, would immortalize him even more so than winning an MVP.

“I’m just focused on making sure, first of all, staying healthy, winning games, and dominating. I’m excited by the playoffs. I feel good about myself and my team so I just want to make sure we all get there healthy and do what we got to do,” Embiid added.

It’s not too surprising to see Joel Embiid not make too big of a fuss anymore about winning MVP. After all, he finished second to Nikola Jokic for the past two seasons, and it seems like he’s on track to be a runner-up once more.

“If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Those are the immortal words of one Ricky Bobby – a fictional man driven by his desire to win at all costs. After all, the history books rarely remember who finished second. But for Embiid, he has a chance to etch his name into Sixers lore for all of eternity if he manages to lead the team to its first championship since 1983.