Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.

Embiid did seem he was trying to rip Smart’s arm, though the Celtics guard wasn’t that innocent as well as he appeared to trip the Sixers center. Tempers flared up after that, with Jaylen Brown coming to the defense of Smart.

Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart going at it on Opening Night 😡 The NBA is back 🍿pic.twitter.com/G9Wxy2iaMh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

After the game, which saw the Celtics beat the Sixers 126-117, Joel Embiid said he “honestly” doesn’t know what he did to be on the receiving end of the anger of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

“They had called a foul and I walked away, next thing I know, my foot is getting caught up, and I slipped. Next thing, Jaylen was on top of me and I don’t know. Basketball. Emotions, first game of the season, rivalry, Boston-Philly, a lot of intensity. It’s all good,” Embiid explained, via USA Today.

As for Smart, however, he was upset with the turn of events. He also questioned the officiating as he expressed his displeasure over what Embiid did to him and how the referees handled it.

“Went for a rebound. Basketball play, went for a steal. My arm’s still stuck in there and he tries to break it. And I’m the only one who gets a tech. Everybody saw it. If I did that, I’m probably ejected, suspended. Three games, four games, fines. … Defending DPOY and what’s how he gets treated? It’s tough. I could have cracked his head open, but I didn’t. That’s the maturity we have,” Smart shared.

The rivalry between the Sixers and Celtics have been intense in recent years, so it’s not surprising for things to get physical. The latest incident, nonetheless, will surely just add more animosity between both squads.