The NBA season is reaching the final stretch, and the NBA MVP award is up for grabs. Right now, it looks like a two-person race between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, Embiid missed the contest against the Nuggets on Monday night, ruining a must-see Embiid-Jokic battle. As such, the NBA MVP odds have shifted slightly in favor of Jokic, per the latest odds by FanDuel.

Nikola Jokic +110

Joel Embiid +125

Giannis Antetokounmpo +400

Jayson Tatum +12000

Jokic and Embiid have been flip-flopping for the past few weeks and should continue to do so until the final moment. For what it’s worth, Embiid had favorable odds before the game, and his missing the contest changed things.

The NBA MVP odds tightened with news that Joel Embiid will not play tonight against Nikola Jokic (via FanDuel). pic.twitter.com/a4TwPjS6DJ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 27, 2023

With Embiid missing the contest, Jokic went for 34 points with 17 rebounds and 12 assists, and he is now in the lead in hopes of landing a third straight MVP award. Jokic is averaging 24.9 PPG on the year with 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists, just shy of a triple-double. Embiid is averaging an NBA-leading 33.3 PPG with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, and the Nuggets are 3.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the top spot in the Western Conference.

The debate between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid has been at the forefront of discussions for the past few months, and it will remain as such until the awards are revealed. For now, Jokic is back in the lead, although things can change quickly.