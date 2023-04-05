Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Joel Embiid proved Tuesday that he’s the 2022-23 season MVP. If the hype over his 50-piece against the Boston Celtics is not enough to cement the award, then the history he made should do the trick.

Embiid finished with 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks to lead the Sixers to the narrow 103-101 win over the Celtics. Even more amazing, he actually did it in a highly efficient manner, going 20-of-25 from the field for an 80 percent shooting clip.

With that, Embiid became just the second player in NBA history to have a 50-10-5 game while shooting 80 percent or better, per Basketball Reference. The only other player to do it? Wilt Chamberlain who did it twice throughout his legendary career.

Chamberlain is not the only NBA icon that Embiid matched on Tuesday. With his epic offensive explosion, the 29-year-old also recorded the most points in a season by a center since Shaquille O’Neal back in 1999-2000. Embiid now has 2162 points, while Shaq had 2344. For what it’s worth, O’Neal won MVP that year.

Embiid is set to cap off a historic season in which he’s also on pace to win the scoring title. Sure enough, only an MVP award seems to be missing on what has been an incredible individual campaign.

The Sixers have three games left on the season–with schedules against the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets to cap off the campaign–and with everything Embiid has done, it certainly looks like he has nothing left to prove to anyone.