With the 2024 Paris Olympics less than a year away, speculation has begun as to which NBA players will be representing their countries next summer. One of the biggest questions is whether or not Philadelphia 76ers superstar and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will suit up in the Olympics, and if so, for whom?

Born in Cameroon, the six-time NBA All-Star carries citizenship from the United States and France, one of which is expected to land the big man's services for the 2024 Olympics. There's still no guarantee that Embiid will play in the Olympics at all, but almost everyone in the basketball world expects him to.

The sportsbook BetOnline revealed the odds of Embiid playing for both countries, with Team France coming in as the favorite. Embiid has -200 odds to play for the reigning silver medalists, while the odds of him not playing for France sit at +150.

Team USA stands at 2-to-1 odds to have Embiid on the court with them next summer, while the odds of him not playing for the stars and stripes sit at -300.

Joel Embiid's NBA future has caused a slight stir this offseason, albeit with a lot of false pretenses. The bigger story surrounding the MVP's basketball future is that of his participation in the Olympics.

If Embiid plays for France, the host nation would vault into the favorites discussion for the tournament. If he plays for Team USA, it adds even more firepower to what is expected to be a star-studded American roster, potentially headlined by LeBron James.

There is still plenty of time before any decision is made, but bettors who think they know something can possibly earn some dough by gambling on Joel Embiid's Olympic decision.