Joel Embiid could miss a third straight game if he sits out.

Joel Embiid has missed the Philadelphia 76ers' last two games because of a left knee injury and could be in danger of a third straight absence. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers superstar is officially listed as questionable ahead of their clash with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The reigning NBA MVP will reportedly go through pregame warmups to see if he can go and suit up for Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Sixers star Joel Embiid (left knee) will be listed as a questionable vs. Warriors tonight, source tells ESPN. He’s expected to go through pregame warmup and decide if he can play. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2024

Embiid received flak during NBA Rivals Week when he was a late scratch during Saturday's superstar center showdown against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The 7-foot center didn't appear on the Sixers injury report until 30 minutes before tip off, which prompted the league to investigate on the team's injury reporting. Nonetheless, he also subsequently missed Philadelphia's Monday night stint against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers dropped both games Embiid missed and has now lost three in a row overall.

Embiid has been plagued with the injury over the past month. After missing just two games through the first two months of the season, the reigning MVP has sat out nine games since Christmas Day. On the season, the Sixers center has appeared in just 33 of 45 games so far. Embiid can only miss four more games this season, if he wants to bag his second straight NBA MVP as a result of the 65-game eligibility requirement to win the award.

When Joel Embiid, plays, however, the man is out of this world and the Sixers look like a legitimate championship contender. He leads the league in scoring with 36.0 points per game to go along with 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Sixers superstar's official injury status for Tuesday against the Warriors.