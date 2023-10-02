Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off the best scoring season of his eight-year career, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game for the moribund Charlotte Hornets. Oubre could not have picked a better time to put up the best scoring numbers of his career, and yet there he was, languishing in free agency until late September, when the Philadelphia 76ers picked him up for a cut-rate price of $2.89 million for one season.

Talent evaluators believe that Oubre is an empty calories player, a volume scorer who doesn't have the most palatable shot selection and someone who has a penchant for taking mightily difficult shots that he isn't particularly adept at making. However, it seems like the Sixers have kept tabs on Oubre, pursuing him throughout the offseason until it became evident that the 27-year old won't be able to sign as big of a contract in free agency as he hoped he would.

Speaking to reporters on media day, Kelly Oubre Jr. revealed just how much he felt valued by the Sixers brass led by Daryl Morey and new head coach Nick Nurse.

“Mr. Morey and coach Nick, they were constantly trying to get in contact with me. At the end of the day, and all my options were pretty much what they were, I knew for a fact that I wanted to go somewhere I'm wanted,” Oubre said, per ClutchPoints beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni. “You go where you're wanted, you go where you're loved, and I felt like this was the right place.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. certainly has his shortcomings as a player, but this late in free agency and for such a low price, it's hard to think about the Sixers' signing of him as anything less than a huge bargain. And with James Harden's inevitable departure sure to leave an offensive void behind, Oubre could slot in as another shot-maker alongside Joel Embiid and someone who could give the team additional size and length on the wing.

The key now for the Sixers is to maximize Oubre's best assets, namely his athleticism and availability as a workload sponge, and given Oubre's comfort level in his Sixers digs, it seems like it's only a matter of time before he acclimates to his new environment.