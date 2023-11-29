Lakers legend LeBron James recently shared some high praise for Tyrese Maxey following the Sixers' 44-point victory over Los Angeles.

With James Harden out of the equation, Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into a star for the Philadelphia 76ers. In his fourth and final year of his contract with the Sixers, Maxey is set to see a massive raise next offseason.

While a new contract would be great, Maxey's focus is on helping the Sixers compete for, and possibly win, a championship. In their quest to do so, the 76ers recently took down the Los Angeles Lakers 138-94 to move to 12-5 on the season. The Lakers and superstar LeBron James had no answers for Maxey in this game, as the young Sixers guard recorded a game-high 31 points on 5-of-12 shooting from deep.

“I mean, the numbers, everything speaks for itself. He's also someone who is pretty good at basketball,” Maxey said of LeBron after the Sixers' victory on Monday night. “I feel like his work ethic now in Year 21 hasn't slowed down, which is the crazy part to me.”

Maxey was discussing the influence James has had on him, as the two have worked out together during the offseason. It appears as if James either heard or stumbled upon Maxey's postgame remarks, as LeBron recent issued a response of his own to Maxey on Instagram.

“Love this kid man! The work never lie and that's why he's so damn good!! And more importantly he's a better person which is insane,” James posted on his Instagram story.

The emergence of Maxey has put the Sixers back in the championship mix in the Eastern Conference. Through 17 games, the former first-round pick is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range. Maxey currently ranks 10th in scoring and sixth in three point field goals made.

James' comments of Maxey will surely fire up Philly fans more than they already are, especially since the Sixers have been on a roll as of late. Right at the top of the Eastern Conference standings yet again, the 76ers are hopeful that their pairing of Embiid and Maxey will be in the All-Star Game.

As for Tyrese Maxey, his dream season continues and he will look to record yet another 30-point night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.