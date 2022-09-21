2 potential trade candidates for Sixers entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready for the 2022-23 season. An offseason full of uncertainty and big moves is coming to a close. The Sixers’ season stands roughly a month away while training camp starts next week.

The Sixers are bringing in a roster that should greatly excite Joel Embiid. The same core from last season is around, save for Danny Green, while some new faces join the fray that should give Philly balance within its rotation. Seeing a last-minute roster shake-up would be quite surprising.

However, Daryl Morey is always keeping a watchful eye over his roster. The Sixers snagging Montrezl Harrell so late in the offseason shows that he is always ready to tweak the roster. Even though the season is so close to starting and the majority of roster moves are behind us, Philly fans are watching keenly to see who the 15 players on the opening-day roster will be.

Ahead of training camp, here are two players that the Sixers could likely trade sooner rather than later.

2. One of the Sixers’ most recent draft picks

Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey, Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed constitute the Sixers players that were drafted by the team over the last three years yet don’t have a clear spot in the rotation. With several teams ready to tank, they could agree to take a flyer on another young player if Philly looks to trim its roster that way.

Springer should be safe given that he was the Sixers’ first-round pick just one year ago. Not only is he still one of the youngest players in the league but is also under contract for potentially three more years thanks to two team options. He didn’t contribute anything last season but it is still too quick to give up on a first-rounder.

Reed seems to have a significant role on the Sixers after playing frequently in the playoffs and showcasing some potential in the regular season. However, the addition of Harrell means that his path to becoming the backup center is very steep. Harrell is a former favorite of Doc Rivers and a playoff-experienced veteran. Still, Reed has held his own at the NBA level and should be competing for a bench role in training camp.

That leaves Bassey and Joe. Neither youngster has a surefire role or a great shot at reaching one. The Sixers could use Joe’s shooting but they already have plenty of wings. His slender frame restricts his positional versatility. Bassey is perhaps the fourth-string center right now, and that’s not counting the fact that P.J. Tucker could serve as a small-ball center, too. Barring unforeseen improvements, it’s safe to think that their time in Philadelphia is running out.

25-year-old Trevelin Queen could be included among these young players, but the two-year deal Philly signed him to this offseason probably suggests he won’t be on the move just yet. The other players mentioned are younger, so rebuilding teams will likely see them as more worthy of a flyer. The Sixers could get some type of asset for one or several of their youngest players, so keep an eye out for their names in the tweets of Adrian Wojnarowski and/or Shams Charania.

1. Matisse Thybulle

You already knew Matisse Thybulle’s name would be here if you have even remotely kept up with the Sixers. The 25-year-old defensive sensation may have played his way out of Philly’s good graces in the postseason. He seems to face an uphill battle for remaining a key part of the squad moving forward.

After a second consecutive season earning All-Defensive Second Team honors, Thybulle’s offensive game is still lackluster. He isn’t a strong shooter, ball-handler or offensive creator in any way. His only notable increase in production came at the free-throw line, but his percentage there has wildly fluctuated throughout his career. The lack of volume he has in free throws doesn’t leave a whole lot of room to confidently say he’s figuring it out.

The Sixers would be wise to move on from Thybulle as soon as they can line up a good trade for him. If a shooter like Malik Beasley becomes available, he will likely have to be the first to go. Philadelphia is just about out of tradable first-round picks, so the young wing with a talent for disruption is one of the last key assets standing.

Thybulle stands apart from the other bench players on the Sixers because he may actually have some interest around the league. No team is giving up something significant for the likes of Shake Multon, Furkan Korkmaz or Georges Niang. If his great defense was complimented by even decent offense, he likely would be competing for a starting job. He may have just one more shot to prove he can be a productive player in the postseason.

The Sixers don’t have an extension in place with Matisse Thybulle and the deadline is approaching. If they are unsure about his future with the team, it’s in the best interest of both sides to split now.