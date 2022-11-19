Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his version of the events that led to the viral ladder incident at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell fired back and emphasized that the Milwaukee Bucks star didn’t give the whole story.

For those who missed it, Giannis made headlines on Friday after he pushed a ladder to the ground while arena workers were only trying to clean up the court. Apparently, however, it all started when Harrell prevented Antetokounmpo from shooting some free throws after the game–even stealing the ball and telling the two-time MVP to get off the court.

According to Antetokounmpo, he offered Harrell to share the court and shoot together, but the Sixers backup big refused and kept barking at him. When Giannis decided to get his own balls instead, that was only when the arena employees came out and put the ladder in front of the hoop. The Bucks superstar felt disrespected after his requests to get the ladder moved were rejected, though he pointed out that he was only trying to get the ladder out of the way and that its fall was only an unfortunate accident.

Harrell, however, took to Twitter to share his version of the incident. The Sixers vet pointed out that Antetokounmpo ignored his request to get off the court so he could workout, which then led to his angry response.

“Aye make sure you get the complete story. I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout [because] they had to change the court over [but] he ignore me, so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!” Harrell said hours after the story became a hot topic.

For what it’s worth, however, Harrell didn’t help himself in resolving the issue. He has been painted on a negative light after other videos showed him threatening the Antetokounmpo brothers instead of dealing with it calmly.

It remains to be seen how Giannis Antetokounmpo will respond to Montrezl Harrell’s claim, though it’s quite clear there is some bad blood between the two now.