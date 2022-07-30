NBA takes first step after opening investigation on Sixers for James Harden tampering

The NBA is acting swiftly after opening an investigation on the Philadelphia 76ers over the possibility of tampering in their extension deal with James Harden.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Sixers president Daryl Morey has already began answering questions from the league’s lawyers, who are also expected to talk with other members of the organization. Aside from that, the NBA is set to seize phone records and electronic correspondence of the team as part of the investigation.

“The investigation is expected to include interviews with team personnel and the organization turning over electronic correspondence and phone records to league investigators. Teams weren’t allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free agency deals prior to the opening of free agency at 6 p.m. ET on June 30,” Wok wrote on his report citing his sources.

The Sixers have been subjected to the NBA probe after their recent dealings with James Harden. The superstar guard had a $47 million player option for 2022-23, but he declined that and opted for a $15 million pay cut. He ended up signing a 1+1 deal worth 68.6 million–which puts his salary for the upcoming campaign at $33 million.

Some couldn’t help but suspect that Harden and the Sixers have already agreed on a future deal that will get the one-time MVP a higher or significant pay; hence, the investigation. For those unaware, having such future deal in place is against the CBA rules.

Of course all those are mere speculations and it won’t be easy for the NBA to prove the tampering. If the Sixers are found guilty, though, they could be facing harsh punishments such as massive fines and the stripping off of picks.