New Sixers wing Nicolas Batum had an impressive debut against the Wizards this week and he gave his thoughts on the game.

After an entire offseason and preseason of speculation, the Philadelphia 76ers finally completed a James Harden trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. In return, the Sixers received Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr. and K.J. Martin. After a brief interlude due to a personal matter, Batum made his Sixers debut this week. He immediately fit in with the team and provided a huge boost off the bench. Following the game, Batum gave an initial three-word response to playing with his new team as per Justin Grasso of All 76ers.

“It was fun,” Batum said. “I just try to go out there and play. You know when you play with guys like that, Joel [Embiid], or Tyrese [Maxey], or Tobias [Harris], Pat [Beverley], guys that are very good at basketball first, very high IQ, just easy to play the game, play around those guys. Find a way, just find the good spot, and it's just easy.”

Nicolas Batum finished with 11 points, two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench for the Sixers. He shot 4-5 from the field and 3-4 from the three point line. He's a veteran and someone who can really help this Sixers team immediately.

In three games for the Clippers this season prior to the trade, Batum had been playing 18 minutes per game off the bench. He was averaging only 2.7 points per game. 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 37.5 percent shooting from the field. 28.6 percent shooting from the three point line and he has yet to take a free throw this season.