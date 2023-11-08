Patrick Beverley said that one of the Clippers' stars must be okay with deferring to the others when it matters most.

Talent always reigns supreme in the NBA. Whenever there's an opportunity to trade for a multiple-time All-Star for a bargain price, teams must always take it. This is exactly what the Los Angeles Clippers did when they pulled the trigger on the trade that brought James Harden to town alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, integrating superstars isn't an easy task; from the Clippers' perspective, it'll be interesting to monitor how head coach Tyronn Lue maximizes the skillset of Harden without taking away from Leonard, George, and to a lesser extent, Russell Westbrook. In the end, however, there are only a finite number of possessions in a single game and a single ball to be shared for 48 minutes, which means that whether they like it or not, someone will have to sacrifice touches.

Now, according to former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who has teamed up with all the members of LA's current core four, for them to win a championship, James Harden and company will have to acknowledge that someone will have to take a backseat for the betterment of the team.

“Obviously everyone is at a point in their careers where they want to win. So what comes with winning, comes with sacrifices,” Beverley said on the Pat Bev Pod, via ClutchPoints Twitter (X).

Patrick Beverley, based on his experience playing with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, recognized that all of them need significant amount of time with the ball to get into a rhythm. Nevertheless, Beverley said that one of the Clippers' stars must be okay with deferring to the others when it matters most.

“They're high IQ basketball players, but they're also rhythm basketball players. […] It's going to be an odd man out and one of them have to be okay with it. And it might be a different person every night. But they got to be okay with it,” Beverley added.

The Clippers, at least, have the luxury of time when it comes to figuring it out. And given time to build more synergy, they should end up being an unstoppable unit, especially on the offensive end of the floor.