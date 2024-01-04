The Sixers guard gives his thoughts on the Sixth Man race.

The Philadelphia 76ers certainly have a leading contender for the NBA's MVP Award with Joel Embiid. They may also have a candidate for the Most Improved Player in Tyrese Maxey. But could they have a candidate for one of the other awards? Yes, if you ask Patrick Beverley as the Sixers reserve point guard recently admitted during his podcast that he should be in the Sixth Man of the Year race.

“So winning doesn’t matter? I have one of the best +/- off the bench this year… I’m having a hell of a year.” Patrick Beverley on not being in the 6th Man of the Year conversation 👀 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/qMWSvtRE3H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

“I have one of the best +/- off the bench this year,” Beverley said. “I'm having a hell of a year. I think the new NBA is all about numbers, right? Guy averages 15, guy averages 14, so obviously you take those guys number-wise. But as far as impact, ask the coaches. Who on the bench impacts the Philadelphia 76ers? Just ask the coaches, they'll tell you. ‘Oh easy, it's Pat. . .you don't know what he's gonna do but he's gonna do some s**t though.'”

Patrick Beverley's numbers might not stand out on the stat sheet but the Sixers backup guard has been a key part of the team all season. Unfortunately, it might not be enough to get Patrick Beverley serious consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Across 32 games, Beverley has been averaging 5.0 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line. Those are not quite Sixth Man of the Year type numbers but there's no question that Beverley impacts the game off the bench.