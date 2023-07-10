The Philadelphia 76ers are currently working to find a way to trade James Harden after a rocky season-and-a-half stint with the team. There have been tons of rumors swirling around Harden's status, but it's clear that one of their newest players in Patrick Beverley doesn't want to see Harden leave anytime soon.

Beverley and Harden were teammates on the Houston Rockets for five seasons, and they worked well in tandem with each other. The two are reunited for the time being with the Sixers, and while a trade involving Harden seems to be inevitable, Beverley made a public plea to Harden to stay put with the 76ers and try to figure things out with the organization.

If Patrick Beverley had a chance to chat with James Harden, what would he tell him about staying with the Sixers? “I love him. James, I love you bro. Stay.” @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/r6ucszRd9J — Dave Uram (@MrUram) July 10, 2023

It's not very surprising to see that Beverley wants Harden to stick around with the Sixers for their upcoming season. The two played well together during their shared time in Houston, which might have been a reason why Beverley signed with Philly in the first place. And beyond that, while Harden hasn't always been at his best for the Sixers, having him on the floor likely gives them their best shot at winning a title.

Harden's trade status isn't exactly moving very fast, so it will be interesting to see if Beverley and Joel Embiid, who was disappointed by Harden's trade request, can change his mind. For now, though, this seems like a hopeless plea from Patrick Beverley, and it will be interesting to see what the next development from Harden's latest trek through the rumor mill ends up being.