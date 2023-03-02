The Philadelphia 76ers got revenge against the Miami Heat after an embarrassing loss. With Joel Embiid sitting out, the Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak behind another great game from Tyrese Maxey and one of the best performances ever from Paul Reed.

Reed was fantastic, tallying 16 points, a career-best 14 rebounds and two blocks on 7-10 shooting. He changed the game with his tenacity on the glass and his size on defense. He told reporters after the game that he took this rematch with the Heat personally, channeling a Michael Jordan-like mindset after the Heat defeated the Sixers in Philadelphia on Monday.

“It felt amazing. Honestly, coming into this game, I was taking it personal,” Reed said after the Sixers win. “We lost to this team in the playoffs last year and we lost to them the other night. So, I really had a chip on my shoulder tonight. I really wanted to prove a point.”

Doc Rivers loved what he saw from Reed off the bench. With P.J. Tucker elevated to the Sixers’ starting lineup, Reed needed to provide strong play off the bench, even against All-Star Bam Adebayo. He did just that.

“He was amazing,” Rivers said. “We didn’t like the matchup with him on Bam. That’s why we started Tuck. And then, when they got rolling and they put Bam in, I was sitting there with Tuck and I said, ‘Let’s wait, let’s see. Let’s see what we can do here.’ And he played him well. Those minutes were very good for us.”

The Sixers have a tough road trip that will be made harder if Embiid continues to sit out with left foot soreness. Rivers will have to depend on Paul Reed more, which Reed proved he could do against Miami.