The Sixers celebrated Tyrese Maxey's recent career high scoring game by gifting him 50 nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers are off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. After dropping their first game to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers have since won eight in a row, and Maxey has established himself as a legitimate number two option to Joel Embiid in the wake of James Harden's trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday, Maxey poured in a career high of 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers at home, and now the Sixers are helping him celebrate in a delicious way.

As Maxey made his way into the arena for Tuesday's game, which was a rematch against the Pacers, he was greeted with balloons and a plate of 50 chicken nuggets from popular fast food brand Chick-fil-A to celebrate the accomplishment.

The Sixers gave Tyrese Maxey 50 Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets to celebrate his 50-point game vs. the Pacers 🤣 (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/JDAeRGEmsX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

Although most pundits expected Tyrese Maxey to take a step forward in the 2023-24 season, which marks his fourth campaign in the NBA, few could have seen this level of ascension occurring this quickly. Despite the trade of Harden to the Clippers, the Sixers don't appear to have missed a beat yet this season, as Embiid and Maxey have shared much of the scoring load, complimented by an impressive assortment of role players and a new offensive system under head coach Nick Nurse.

Still, even at this point, few if any will be betting on the Sixers to get past the second round roadblock that has defined the Joel Embiid era due to the other powerhouses in the Eastern Conference. Still, if Maxey can continue playing at this level, anything is possible.