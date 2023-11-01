Jaden Springer is starting to make his way into the Philadelphia 76ers' plans. The third-year guard's future with the team, at least through next season, is secure as he looks to develop his game.

The Sixers have exercised the fourth-year option on Springer's rookie deal, which takes effect in the 2024-25 season and will cost just over $4 million. Kyle Neubeck and Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports first reported the news and the team made it official shortly thereafter.

It was a formality that Springer would get his option exercised after the team took his option for the 2023-24 campaign last year. This NBA season is shaping up to be the first one where the University of Tennessee product, who was drafted 28th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, becomes someone who gets legitimate chances to play for the Sixers.

Springer has been decently impressive so far to start the season, making highlight-reel defensive plays and showing improvements on offense, namely as a perimeter shooter, throughout the preseason. He has appeared in just two of the Sixers' three regular-season games so far this season as Nick Nurse continues to finalize his 10-man rotation.

Following the blockbuster James Harden trade, Jaden Springer and Joel Embiid are the only Sixers players with guaranteed contracts for next season. Paul Reed has two more years left on his new deal after 2023-24 that become guaranteed if Philly advances past the first round of the playoffs. Depending on how Springer plays this season, he could earn himself an extension to continue his career in Philly.