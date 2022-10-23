PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.

That’s now three straight losses to open the season for the Sixers, and veteran PJ Tucker wasn’t at all pleased by his team’s recent performances. So much so, that the new Philly recruit went all nuclear in the locker room shortly after the final buzzer on Saturday night.

According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Tucker was “yelling in locker room about how no one’s going to give Sixers a win,” and that “they need to earn it,” via Sixers reporter Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philly. Tucker may be the new guy on the roster, but he surely isn’t going to be shy to let his voice be heard.

Joel Embiid had a monster game in this one, logging a 40-point, 13-rebound double-double. James Harden struggled from the field, going just 4-of-18 on his attempts for 12 points, but he still nearly came up with a triple-double with nine rebounds and 12 assists. Tyrese Maxey kept it going with 25 points and six dimes.

The box score may have looked good for Philly’s Big 3, but it was all for nothing. Now down 0-3, the Sixers simply have to win on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.