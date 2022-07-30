Joel Embiid recently obtained French citizenship to be able to play for France on the international stage; however, fans will have to wait for the Philadelphia 76ers star to make his debut for his new national team.

According to national team general manager Boris Diaw said, Embiid would have liked to play for France in the EuroBasket 2022 set this September, but multiple hand injuries that needed surgery this NBA offseason prevent him from doing so.

“His [Joel Embiid’s] request for naturalization has been accepted,” Diaw said, per L’Equipe. “We know that he’s still waiting for the French passport. When he obtains it, then he can start the process and apply for a FIBA license for the national team. He would’ve liked to play this summer if he hadn’t been injured. But he underwent hand surgery and didn’t return to basketball.”

For those not in the know, Joel Embiid underwent two procedures on his right thumb and left index finger to address the injuries he sustained during the 2022 playoffs.

While it would have been incredible to see Embiid play for France, choosing to rest might just be the right choice for the Sixers star. Philly fans will certainly like that as well, especially since he’s coming off a brutal playoff run that saw him get banged up. Aside from the hand injuries, it is worth noting that the big man also suffered a left facial fracture and concussion in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

After some well-deserved rest, though, the France national team will be getting an elite center who can produce and anchor the offense for them. Imagine what a tandem of Embiid and Rudy Gobert can do!

For now, everyone should just be patient on Embiid.