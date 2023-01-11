Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting to become a well-known name across the NBA world. The Sixers’ budding star is making even more of a name for himself even more with a New Balance shoe deal.

Maxey, who is third in scoring for the Sixers at 21.2 points per game, said that he joined New Balance because of the comfort he feels with the partnership, according to Pat Benson of Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.

“Honestly, New Balance has this family morale about it that I wanted really be a part of. That was one of the biggest things. It’s a partnership. I haven’t even been here long, and I just feel as if the partnership is growing day by day,” Maxey said, via FanNation. “They have helped me with so many different things — like they’re available to talk on the phone all the time. That is something you don’t ever see, and I really commend them for that, and I appreciate them bringing me along.”

Maxey reacted with excitement to the official announcement of the deal on Twitter. He joins a New Balance roster headlined by Kawhi Leonard and featuring Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Aaron Nesmith and Darius Bazley.

Maxey’s upbeat attitude, desire to give back to his communities and exceptional scoring abilities make him very marketable and loved by fans. The Sixers guard already has a pair of commercials (with CURE Auto Insurance and the Colonial Nissan car dealership in Feasterville, PA) and now is one of the key faces for a big-time sneaker brand. Currently, New Balance has its new star front and center on its webpage for its basketball products.

Although he missed over a month due to a foot injury, Tyrese Maxey has enjoyed a very successful season on and off the court so far. The 22-year-old is one of the Sixers’ most important players and has the potential to be a perennial All-Star.