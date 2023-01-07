By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Despite the Philadelphia 76ers’ brutal loss to the Chicago Bulls, Tyrese Maxey is continuing to show signs of progress. The Sixers guard is working his way back after missing over a month due to a foot injury. He had his best game yet against the Bulls, scoring 26 points on 8-15 shooting from the field.

Maxey was a huge source of offense for the Sixers. He got hot early and kept it going, adding six assists, three rebounds and a steal to his final stat line while only committing one foul and one turnover. Unfortunately, Zach LaVine played out of his mind and scored 41 points while shooting 11-13 from deep, helping the Bulls defeat the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey is on FIRE 🔥 He has 13pts and counting early in the 2nd Quarterpic.twitter.com/7SUMgYd0FJ — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 7, 2023

“I forgot how hard it was to play in the NBA games,” Maxey said after the game. “These are the best players in the world, so it was like extremely hard to like get rhythm and get to your spots because, you know, guys are good. So, I think that was my biggest thing — trying to get rhythm, trying to flow and get right into what the team has been doing.”

Maxey has regained confidence in his body’s ability to withstand the grind of an NBA game now that he is fully healed but is still a work in progress. His performance against the Bulls was a big sign that he will soon be back in his best form. The Sixers will need him to be as long as Joel Embiid is out, even if it isn’t for much longer.

“I had to get back, acclimate to the speed of the game,” Maxey said. “You can play against coaches and play them all day long. But at the end of the day, they’re not in the NBA. They help, but playing against the really big players is extremely hard.”

Although Tyrese Maxey is just 2-2 since his return, the Sixers should start winning more and playing better as he continues to reacclimate himself to the full-speed game.