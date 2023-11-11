For Robert Covington, there's no doubt in his mind that Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey is a future superstar in the NBA.

Tyrese Maxey is on his way to being the next Philadelphia 76ers superstar after Joel Embiid. His new Sixers teammate, Robert Covington, is a firm believer of that.

Maxey has been sensational since becoming the Sixers' second option on offense following the James Harden drama and departure. He is a huge reason why Philly is 7-1 on the season, having won seven straight games including one against the Boston Celtics. Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals, all while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep.

Considering how great he is playing, Covington sees nothing but great things ahead for the young guard. He said as much while talking to reporters on Saturday, noting his belief that Maxey is a future superstar in the NBA.

“Man, he's a growing superstar. We was talking, I was talking about ‘Fourth Quarter Maxey.' He's been phenomenal. He stepped up, made lot of big plays. That's what he has to do. The ball in his hands. I told him, ‘That's your role. That's your position now,'” Covington shared, per Austin Krell of 973 ESPN FM.

Tyrese Maxey is definitely one of the leading candidates for the Most Improved Player award this 2023-24 season, and it won't be a surprise if he makes the All-Star team as well considering how incredible he has been. If the Sixers continue to stay on top of the East and the NBA, it's not hard to see the 23-year-old getting plenty of All-Star votes.

Whatever happens, though, Sixers fans are surely happy with the player they got in Maxey. As Robert Covington said, they have a future superstar in their hands.