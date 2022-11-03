Tyrese Maxey has been blossoming into an NBA star this season and he continued his hot streak on Wednesday by making a little Sixers team history.

According to the Twitter page, StatMuse, Maxey joined former Sixers great Allen Iverson by becoming only the second player in franchise history to have more than 10 games of scoring 30+ points before turning reaching their 22nd birthday. Maxey is 21-years-old and will turn 22 on Nov. 4.

Players with 10+ 30-point games before turning 22 in Sixers history: — Allen Iverson

— Tyrese Maxey That’s it. pic.twitter.com/WkTcnBYfMv — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

Tyrese Maxey’s latest scoring outburst came in a loss to the Washington Wizards albeit dropping a team-high 32 points. The loss dropped the Sixers to 4-5 on the season. Prior to that, Maxey had been one of the bright spots for the team despite their uneven start to the year. Now in his third NBA season, Maxey had been enjoying a career-year.

He had been putting up 23.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from three-point range. Maxey played a little point guard last season and responded averaging 4.3 assists. This season as a primary shooting guard alongside James Harden, he’s shown off his improved scoring ability.

Despite the poor start, the Sixers had been playing better in recent weeks behind Maxey’s strong play. They had rattled off four wins in five games and Maxey had a 44-point eruption in a 22-point win over the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 28.

Considering that Allen Iverson is one of the greatest players in Sixers franchise history, Maxey’s accomplishment is certainly a big one, It puts him in rarefied air and perhaps on his way to immersing himself further in Sixers franchise lore.