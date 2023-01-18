Joel Embiid has already been one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is somehow getting even better. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man just continues to light up opponents with ease. In his latest performance, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of 41 points in a big victory for the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey is still trying to process the unreal levels of dominance Embiid plays with. He said after the win over the Clippers (in which he played a key part with 22 points off the bench) that he expects Embiid to have huge scoring nights all the time now.

“At this point, I keep saying I don’t want to take it for granted,” Maxey said, “but it’s almost like if we look up and he doesn’t have 40, anything above 35, it’s like, ‘Where’s Joel at?’ Like, is he okay?’ And then, he does it so easy. I was messing with [assistant coach Sam Cassell]. He missed three or four free throws today, and we were looking up at the stats, and he had 30 points at the time already.”

In his career, Joel Embiid has compiled more 40-point games than all but four centers ever with 34 of them. His ability to score using nifty post moves, picture-perfect jumpers from the free-throw line and elbow and his overpowering size at the rim make him one of the toughest players to guard in the whole league. He averages 33.6 points per game and is in a close fight with Luka Doncic for the scoring title.