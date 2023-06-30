Expected to earn a massive, long-term extension from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, that does not appear to be the case anymore for former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Sixers are not planning on extending Maxey this summer, as they want to delay a possible extension in order to preserve flexibility. Set to become a restricted free agent next offseason, Maxey will continue to be a big part of the 76ers core and they could preserve a lot of cap space moving forward by delaying extension talks.

This news regarding Maxey comes right before the start of NBA Free Agency and a day after news circulated about James Harden possibly being traded after opting into his contract. As the 76ers continue to discuss trade scenarios with teams around the league, president Daryl Morey is keeping all of the franchise's options open.

Losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fifth time in the last six seasons, changes were inevitable for the Sixers. Doc Rivers was replaced by Nick Nurse on the sideline and should Harden be moved in a trade before the start of the 2023-24 season, this roster in Philadelphia will look completely different.

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid remains, as does Maxey. Regardless of if Harden is on the roster or not, Maxey is a focal point for the Sixers and it does not appear that they have interest in moving on from him in free agency or via trade talks. Still under contract, the 76ers can still come to an agreement with their young guard moving forward, which is why there is not much concern to agree to a new contract extension right now.

As Kyle Neubeck from the PhillyVoice states, this is not being viewed as a “condemnation” of Tyrese Maxey, but more of a way for the Sixers to continue exploring options to make their roster as good as it can be. Maxey remains a focal point for the 76ers and they will continue to build around both him and Embiid moving forward.