CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the practice court together as they gear up for the 2023 NBA playoffs, starting with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Legacies are on the line for Joel Embiid and James Harden, as is the future of the team itself. The two stars will obviously have to bring it but so will the Sixers’ supporting cast, namely Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers’ success is always dependent on Embiid but he has said throughout the season that Philly needs Maxey at his best in order to reach its potential. Speaking to the media after the Sixers’ first playoff practices, Maxey discussed two key takeaways from his first two years in the playoffs that provide him with wisdom for this time around.

“The first thing I learned was every game is different,” Maxey said following the Sixers’ practice. “That’s what I think I learned my rookie year. Every game is different. Every game brings different challenges. Coaches make adjustments both ways every single game.”

Maxey pointed to Game 5 of the Sixers’ 2021 first-round matchup against the Washington Wizards as an example. He played 26 minutes, the most of any game he played in that series, to help the Sixers advance in Embiid’s absence. His extended run showed how Doc Rivers “saw what was rolling and that’s what he did,” he said.

Rivers has shown the tendency to roll with hot hands down the stretch of games this season. While Embiid, Harden and Tobias Harris are usually the key players closing the game, Rivers isn’t afraid to cycle through Maxey, P.J. Tucker, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and De’Anthony Melton based on what the team needs and who is playing well. That trend should be more common throughout the postseason.

“And then the second thing I learned is that it’s single-possession games — every single possession matters,” the Sixers guard continued. “And it’s like it’s a game within each possession and you’re learning what your opponent is, what they’re doing, you’re learning their habits, you’re learning their capabilities, and you just have to be aware of them. You got to go out there and execute from there.”

The Sixers are preparing to face a talented Nets squad with the knowledge that they can’t take them lightly whatsoever. Tyrese Maxey picking up key lessons over the years should help him greatly in what Phillly is hoping is a long playoff run.