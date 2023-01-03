By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are welcoming Tyrese Maxey back into the lineup after he missed a month with a foot bone injury. Although the results haven’t been the best for the young guard, he was able to play a key role in a Sixers win in his first home game since the Nov. 18 injury.

In a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Maxey scored 12 points on 5-14 shooting from the field. The Sixers star still found ways to be impactful on both ends of the floor as he rediscovers his groove on the hardwood.

“Right now, the rhythm is kind of thrown off just because it’s been a month and a half or however long it’s been. But I felt really comfortable,” Maxey said after the game. “I felt comfortable guarding. I think that was one of the main things that had to come back and I felt comfortable switching and running in transition and flying up and down the court. So it was great…I’m glad we got the win, also.”

Maxey has come off the bench for the two games he has played in his return. He noted that coming off the bench, which he hasn’t done consistently since his rookie season, is a bit different. The bottom line, he stressed, is that he is happy to be back on the court for the Sixers.

“I’m good now. It’s healed. I know that it’s healed, the bone is healed,” Tyrese Maxey said. “So I’m happy and I’m confident. I think now it’s just finding my rhythm with the team, getting back in the gym and shooting the shots that I know I’m gonna get — the shots that I need to make, the shots that I was making before.”

The Sixers have gotten into a good rhythm as a team lately, so having Maxey find his and get back to his full self will be crucial.