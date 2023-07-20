Former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Bryan Gates will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers‘ bench as an assistant coach under Nick Nurse, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Though Gates was hired by the Mavs in July, this move allows Gates to have a more prominent role.

The well-traveled Gates is passionate, having desired to be an NBA coach his entire life and even having essentially lived out of his car for a short period of time to make that dream come true.

He began his career as an NBA assistant coach since 2009, but his basketball journey has been long and winding.

Beginning his career with the NBA G League's Idaho Stampede (now the Salt Lake City Stars) in 1997, the Alaska native's unique path saw him making stops at multiple United State Basketball League (USBL) franchises as their head coach and general manager. Gates would then return to the NBA's developmental league, in both assistant and head coaching roles, before landing his first assistant coaching job with the NBA (with the Sacramento Kings).

His most recent coaching stint came with the Phoenix Suns under now Detroit Pistons head coach, notable given the success that the Suns had under the former Coach of the Year.

Considered not just to be an experienced coach but versatile, Gates has been praised as a motivator, ability to connect with players and coaches, and his basketball acumen. With a minefield of a locker room in Philadelphia, his strengths could be key in the Sixers ability to overcome obstacles and adversity.

Gates joins Rico Hines, Bobby Jackson, and Doug West as assistant coaches in Philly.