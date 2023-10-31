After months of speculation, the Philadelphia 76ers finally traded former MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a slew of picks and players. Harden requested a trade during the summer but the Sixers did not look for a deal for very long despite the Clippers being an obvious suitor.

As the new NBA season kicked off, Harden returned to the Sixers but did not feature in any of the team's first three games. His sights were still set on a move away from Philly and it soon became clear to Daryl Morey what he had to do.

Sources told Adrian Wojnarowski that the Sixers decided to move on from Harden when it was evident they couldn’t put the 10-time All-Star back in the lineup. Trade talks with the Clippers resumed over the weekend, with a late-night/early-morning deal going down on Tuesday.

The Sixers were able to squeeze out two first-round picks in the deal, one from the Clippers and one from the Oklahoma City Thunder, coincidentally one of Harden's old teams. Philly also landed three decent bench pieces, solidifying the roster as it tries to remain a contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers will likely look to use some of the assets they received in this trade to land a third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. If not, they could have nearly $65 million in cap space next offseason and would be a premier destination for free agents.

James Harden's 76ers tenure lasted 79 games, one less than the amount he played with the Brooklyn Nets.