James Harden is joining Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook after the Philadelphia 76ers swung a massive trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The trade blew up on social media after a Woj bomb exploded at around 11 p.m PST.

Consequently, social media blew up after the news of James Harden going to the Clippers broke out late Monday evening.

This squad would have a been a scary sight in 2016 pic.twitter.com/dvvARa4MwR — Mark Out Mania (@RealMarkoutHK) October 31, 2023

Shout out fans 🙌 who's stopping him 👀🫶 pic.twitter.com/2Z3kJ7vlm9 — Amazing World (@amazingworlde) October 31, 2023

These 4 are going to be ridiculous pic.twitter.com/VsaF9m7Y4r — Hood Comedy (@BestHoodComedy) October 31, 2023

The Clippers almost acquired former Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon in a three-team deal on June 22. However, that scenario never materialized. Brogdon wound up with the Portland Trail Blazers instead.

Apparently, missing out on Malcolm Brodgon left a bad taste in the Clippers' mouths. Now they're going all out for their first NBA title with James Harden at front and center.

Harden asked the Sixers to trade him to Los Angeles in June after he picked up his $35.6 million option for this season. However, Sixers team president Daryl Morey didn't oblige which led to Harden feeling more resentful as the weeks have gone by.

James Harden finally got his wish to play for the Clippers on Monday. He will reunite with Russell Westbrook, who was his teammate with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009 to 2012.

The Clippers made their first trip to the Western Conference Finals two years ago. They haven't made much headway since then. However, with James Harden joining Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook, things are bound to change moving forward.

These Clippers will challenge the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors for supremacy in the Western Conference. For all we know, James Harden could be that final missing piece in the Clippers' quest for their elusive first NBA title.