Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid missed Monday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets due to a calf injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best player and arguably the best player in the league, the Sixers lost to the Nuggets by a final score of 116-111. So when Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night to play the Sixers, every Sixers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Mavs

The Sixers have Embiid listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with right calf tightness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Sixers, James Harden (left Achilles soreness) is also questionable to play for Philadelphia.

Embiid, 29, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The Cameroon native is scoring the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Embiid’s current 54.5% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect the Sixers to beat the Mavericks at home on Wednesday, especially if Embiid ends up playing. After all, the Sixers have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 26-11 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is maybe.