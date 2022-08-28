Sixers a top challenger to Nets for Markieff Morris in free agency

The Philadelphia 76ers made key moves this offseason to improve the roster around Joel Embiid. There could be more to come, though, as the Sixers could bolster their bench by signing Markieff Morris.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Sixers have interest in signing Morris, though the division rival Brooklyn Nets have shown the most interest in the 32-year-old forward.

“The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native,” Stein writes.

Last season with the Miami Heat, Morris played in just 17 games because of a neck injury. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. The Sixers could take yet another veteran forward from Miami after signing P.J. Tucker in free agency.

Howver, the Sixers would need to make room on the roster to add Morris, as they have 17 players under contract but many of them are non-guaranteed deals. They would likely waive one of the young players should they look to add the veteran forward. It would be a curious decision, though, as the Sixers chose other options over Morris earlier in free agency and already have a ton of forwards and veterans.

The 2022-23 season could be a big one for the Sixers. The roster they have in place is strong regardless of how they change it around the edges before the season.