The Philadelphia 76ers are just about done making big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. Unless a trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell becomes a possibility, the Sixers are ready to move forward with a few new pieces around Joel Embiid and James Harden for the 2022-23 season.

Continuity is a blessing for Philly. The Sixers have been defined by frequent roster shuffling in the Embiid era. Each season has featured a new supporting cast, including two seasons defined by blockbuster trades made during the season. Having a similar team going into this season will be huge following an offseason of drama and uncertainty. Philly also made some key tweaks to their roster to bring in some new players that give them a more well-rounded rotation.

A very solid offseason from the Sixers could be made even better with one more transaction. The one key move that Philadelphia has to make is to choose a path: extend or trade Matisse Thybulle before the season begins.

The 1 key move Sixers must still make in 2022 NBA offseason

On the night of the 2019 draft, Philadelphia used the 24th and 33rd overall picks to trade up to pick no. 20 and select Thybulle. The defense potential he showcased at Washington has certainly translated to the NBA already. He has two All-Defensive Second Team nominations over the last two seasons. He is a pest for offenses because of his activity and instincts in the passing lanes.

However, Thybulle’s offensive contributions have not been very good. His shooting abilities, which were never that good to begin with, are not improving at all. He has never been a shot creator either. As a cutter and finisher, he can do just fine given his athleticism. That’s not exactly the ideal skill set for someone who is supposed to be a key player on a playoff team, though.

When the playoffs do roll around, Thybulle’s minutes get cut. He becomes a massive liability because of his lack of skills on offense. Even his defense becomes less valuable, as he can get caught on screens and is prone to fouling and falling for shot fakes.

His contract comes to an end after this season, leaving Philadelphia with a decision that they have to make. The Sixers can dwell on the Thybulle situation all day. They can weigh the good with the bad all the way up until next offseason and then make a decision. However, for their sake and Thybulle’s, they should make a clear decision before the season starts.

If the Sixers have doubts about Thybulle’s place on the team, they should trade him now before his trade value potentially dips again. If every team knows Philly will eventually move him, his value at the deadline becomes much lower. A trade would give him the chance to establish himself on a new team and give Philly a player that could be of more help come postseason time.

Thybulle makes just over $4 million and the Sixers have a few other contracts that they can pair with his to trade for a better player. Even if the player Philadelphia trades for has an expiring contract, it would be a good move as long as the player they get can be better in the postseason than Thybulle.

Relying on a big step forward from the 25-year-old is not a risk worth taking. Thybulle has shown marginal improvement in turnovers (which was never a huge issue for him, anyway) and fouls, an area that he still needs work in. Otherwise, no clear area of improvement can be seen in his game.

The lack of improvements in Thybulle’s game and playoff struggles give the Sixers a pretty good case not to extend him. The lack of available salary cap room gives Philly a case to try to work out a cheap extension for him. Finding a trade for him now, as opposed to waiting for the trade deadline, will give them their potential upgrade sooner.

The Sixers have until October 17th to sign Thybulle to an extension. If an extension isn’t reached, he would still be a restricted free agent next offseason. This gives the team the ability to keep him, but it also lets another team sign Thybulle to a contract that’s too expensive for Philly’s tastes. Also, playing on an expiring contract can be distracting and/or detrimental to a player who already needs a confidence boost.

Whether the Sixers want to keep Thybulle around or don’t see him as a part of the future is not the key issue at play. They need to decide which route they prefer and act accordingly.