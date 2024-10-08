On the Unapologetically Angel podcast, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had Chi-town legend Dwyane Wade on her show. As the two were talking about the WNBA season, and handling the popularity, among many other topics, one interesting point came up. Both Wade and Reese are true competitors. Once tipoff occurs, all friendships are cast aside. As a result, the two discussed the WNBA's tradition of embracing players before the game.

“I didn't even know it was a thing, hugging other players on the other team before the game or dapping up… I'm not used to that,” Reese said.

Wade immediately followed up and said, “You got that dog mentality.”

If anyone knows anything about being a dog on the court, it's Wade. The Hall-of-Fame shooting guard played 16 years, including 15 for the Miami Heat. His relentless slashing ability, guarding the opposing team's best offensive player, and carried the Heat before LeBron James partnered up. Wade was consistently in the conversation for best shooting guard, along with Kobe Bryant.

Although Wade had a less productive final year in the NBA, his competitive spirit still ignited in his teammates. As Reese enters her sophomore season, Wade sees some similarities.

How does Dwyane Wade see Angel Reese having a ‘dog mentality' for the Sky?

Many people look at the records and accolades Reese achieved in her rookie season at face value. However, there's much more than what's on the surface. Reese was taken with the No. 7 pick by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Although she fell lower than anticipated, that gave Reese a chip on her shoulder. After winning the 2023 NCAA Women's National Championship with LSU, she fell under the radar.

Regardless of any misinformation about the Sky rookie, she performed to expectations and then some. Before a season-ending wrist injury, Reese had the most rebounds in a single season in WNBA history. Her talent on the boards paid dividends for the Sky team, as they averaged the most rebounds per game by a team. It's not only the rebounding that stands out, it's been her mentality.

She's wanted to guard some of the best players in the W. Reese being 6'3 puts her at an advantage. She's quick enough to defend on the perimeter but strong enough to handle post-centric players. Also, she isn't the first Chicago basketball player with an edge. Players like Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer were excellent at their positions due to their skills but also their competitive edge.

As Reese looks to have a signature sophomore season, she'll keep establishing how tough she is, both physically and mentally.