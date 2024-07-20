Angel Reese started to prove that her name was more than worthy to be placed in the Rookie of the Year race against Caitlin Clark. The Chicago Sky sensation shattered Candace Parker's double-double record and even had a streak of her own going on. However, all good things must come to an end. She faced a stacked and championship-caliber New York Liberty squad that was led by Sabrina Ionescu. Just off the jump ball, it was quite evident that she would struggle due to their defensive schemes.

Sky rookie happy to have a new start

Angel Reese's double-double streak ended at 15 games. A lot of fans criticized it as stat padding. Meanwhile, others claimed that these numbers were attained at such an inefficient pace that it was costing the Sky some entries in the win column. However, the rookie still gave it her all. While others would be devastated that their streak got snapped three games after breaking Candace Parker's run, the same cannot be said for Reese.

Angel Reese is looking on the brighter side of things after the Liberty forced her run to come to a screeching halt, per the WNBA.

“I’m happy I did what I did, I’m happy that it’s over. Now, I can start a new streak,” the Sky rookie said.

The streak ended during their 81-67 loss against the Liberty. Reese still led the Sky and the game in boards with her 16 rebounds. However, her finishing was not the best. She only got to knock down three out of her 13 field goal attempts throughout the night. Furthermore, Reese could not even sink her lone attempt from three-point range.

Reese was given 36 minutes to get the Sky back into striking distance and keep her record alive. But, it was to no avail. Sabrina Ionescu had an insane scoring night which kept the game out of reach. The Liberty superstar scored 28 points with Jonquel Jones and Leone Fiebich combining for 27 points to back her up. Hopefully, Reese will find her groove again. This is so that she gets to break Candace Parker's streak a second time en route to an even longer history-setting record.

Angel Reese's chances of winning WNBA Rookie of the Year

The debate when it comes to bringing home the Rookie of the Year hardware only ever boils down to two people, Reese and Caitlin Clark. But, the rookie out of the Sky system's double-double streak may have helped her the most when it comes to leaving a mark in WNBA history. Reese averages the most rebounds per contest in league history. She managed to grab 11.9 of them this season which has usurped Tina Charles' masterclass back in the 2010 season.

Moreover, Reese is also seventh when it comes to total rebounds. She just passed Tamika Catchings' legendary 2002 run with her 286 rebounds. Obviously, the season is not yet done and there are a lot more games to play after this Olympics break. So, she might just catch Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Cheryl Ford, and Aliyah Boston. Doing all of this might just give her the crown over Caitlin Clark