The Chicago Sky are finalizing a deal that will make Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon their new head coach. News of Weatherspoon's contract broke out on Tuesday evening, per The Athletic senior NBA insider Shams Charania.

The Sky's coaching merry-go-round began after James Wade accepted an offer to become a Toronto Raptors assistant coach in July. Sky general manager Emre Vatansever served as interim head coach after Wade's departure. Chicago had an 11-13 win-loss record with Vatansever at the helm. The Sky lost in the first round of the WNBA playoffs to the defending champions Las Vegas Aces.

Teresa Weatherspoon was a five-time WNBA All-Star who played for the New York Liberty from 1997 to 2003. The player known as “Spoon” was a scintillating passer who led the league in assists in in its inaugural season in 1997.

Weatherspoon embarked on a coaching career after she retired from the WNBA. She served as Louisiana Tech basketball's head coach from 2009 to 2014. Teresa Weatherspoon became an assistant coach of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans in 2020. She served in that capacity for the next three seasons. Weatherspoon also served as Zion Williamson's player development coach for three years.

Teresa Weatherspoon will take over a Chicago Sky team that finished with an 18-22 win-loss record this season. It was a considerable drop-off from their 26-10 win-loss record from 2022. Weatherspoon will rely on the likes of Kahleah Cooper, Courtney Williams, and Marina Mabrey in the 2024 WNBA season.

The Sky have made nine playoff appearances in the past 11 years. That includes their first WNBA title in 2021. Here's hoping Teresa Weatherspoon will lead the Sky to another championship in the next several seasons.