The WNBA world was stunned when the Chicago Sky announced the firing of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon led the Sky to a 13-27 record and came up short in making the playoffs, but there were some very positive things to come from their season. As many people were shocked, the Sky players, including Angel Reese, seemed surprised as well.

The rookie went on X, formerly Twitter, and reposted a video that was posted of a time during the season when she was asked what Weatherspoon had meant to her.

“She's meant everything to me. I've had amazing coaches in my career but this one is special,” Reese said in the video. “She understands me off the court, she understands me on the court, she believes in me. Shots that I take that she wants me to take, she believes in me that I may not believe in myself. Being able to come into the league and feel at home. I remember sitting on the computer and talking to her when I was going through the draft process; I was like, ‘Please, God, let me go to Chicago.'”

Angel Reese sents message to Teresa Weatherspoon after firing

Not only did Angel Reese repost that video, but also tweeted out a message to Teresa Weatherspoon.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me,” Reese wrote. “The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”