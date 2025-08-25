Coming off a strong showing against the New York Yankees this past weekend, the Boston Red Sox are locked in on their pursuit of October baseball. After winning three out of four against their most hated rival, the Red Sox travelled to Baltimore to take on another division rival in the Orioles. Boston outfielder Roman Anthony started the series off with a bang, hitting a no doubt leadoff home run that was shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Roman Anthony gets the game started with a BIG HR 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oGwKOuCRLT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the Orioles have evened up the score at one, Anthony has once again pumped fans up. Their weekend series in the Bronx was spoiled a bit by a Yankees 7-2 win in the finale, yet Boston still holds the top Wild Card spot. While their opponents the rest of the week just swept a two-game series in Boston last week, it feels like the Red Sox got back into a groove with their triumph over the Yankees. Despite their mostly excellent form in the Bronx, New York is just a half game behind them in the second Wild Card spot. Can Boston hold them off and make a run at the Toronto Blue Jays' AL East lead as well?

Red Sox look to continue strong recent form into postseason

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been in this position quite a few times before. Despite the Houston Astros' cheating scandal in 2017, he still won a World Series with the team as their bench coach. After taking over at Fenway Park, Cora won the Fall Classic in his first season as manager. He also won a title with Boston as a player as well. It's safe to say that Anthony and his teammates are in good hands.

Now, the focus has to be on winning their second straight four game set. Claiming this series will not only solidify Boston's hold on the top Wild Card spot, but it will help them chase down the Blue Jays as well. At the moment, they are five games behind Toronto. Catching them could mean a bye in the first round of the postseason. Anthony has already made a big impression during his rookie season with the Red Sox. Can he help them get back to the World Series in a couple months' time?