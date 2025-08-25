Tyler Guyton is making progress from his injury recovery as he prepares for his second NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Guyton began his professional career in 2024, coming out of Oklahoma as the Cowboys selected him in the first round of the NFL draft. He became an active presence in the team's offensive line, starting in 11 of the 15 games he took part in.

Going into the 2025 season, he is managing through some pain from training camp. He suffered a broken bone in his knee, which kept him away from practice since July 28. Despite that, the young lineman has been making strides as he made his return to the field on Monday, per team reporter Joseph Hoyt.

“Tyler Guyton on his return to the field: “I'm feeling blessed. I'm just happy to be out there.” Guyton did only individual work he said,” Hoyt wrote.

“As for playing in Week 1 potentially: “We're monitoring it, but I'm going to leave it up to the training staff.””

What lies ahead for Tyler Guyton, Cowboys

It's a great step in the right direction for Tyler Guyton. He looks to make his impact on the Cowboys as soon as possible.

Guyton has plenty of room for growth as he enters his sophomore season. He showcased a lot of promise as a starter during his rookie campaign. His development will be something that Dallas will keep track of throughout the year.

Dallas will look to be better after having a disappointing 2024 campaign. They finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs as they were third in the NFC East Division standings. They begin a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, retooling the roster to give themselves a solid chance at playoff contention.

The Cowboys will look to begin the 2025 season on a strong note, being on the road. They face the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET.