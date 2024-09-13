ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx. Our WNBA odds series has our Sky-Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Lynx.

The Chicago Sky are trying to hang on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA, the one playoff berth which is still up for grabs heading into the final week of the 40-game regular season. There are four games left. They will be played on alternating days: Friday, then Sunday, then next Tuesday, then next Thursday, Sept. 19. Are we going to go down to the 40th and final game next Thursday, or will Chicago be able to wrap this thing up earlier? One of the big plot points attached to these final battles is that the two teams chasing the Sky for the No. 8 seed will play each other twice this weekend. Washington and Atlanta meet Friday night in Georgia and then Sunday in D.C. The good news for the Sky is that one of those two teams is guaranteed to lose. The bad news is that one of those teams is guaranteed to win. The Sky would prefer that the Mystics and Dream split their two upcoming games so that neither side can win twice and surge ahead of the Sky in the event that they lose. However, that is beyond Chicago's control. What the Sky can control is their own level of play.

Last Sunday against the Dallas Wings, Chicago thrived in a blowout win. A few days later at home against the Mystics, the Sky were blown out of the box and never competed against Washington in a 31-point loss. Chicago is dealing with the absence of Angel Reese, the rookie who is one of the best rebounders in the WNBA. Against Dallas, not having Reese on the floor actually seemed to open up the Sky's offense. Against Washington, not having Reese's defensive energy profoundy hurt the Sky. Chicago needs to maximize its offensive output so that its defensive limitations won't carry as much of a negative cost.

The problem for the Sky in this game: Minnesota is really good and playing its best ball of 2024. The Lynx are 9-1 in their last 10. The addition of Myisha Hines-Allen has made this team even better than it was before the Olympic break. The Lynx have depth, defensive length, offensive balance, and fresh legs after the midseason break. The role players really seem to have gotten a second wind. Minnesota is one game ahead of Connecticut for second place in the WNBA. Minnesota and the surging Las Vegas Aces seem to be the two top threats to league title favorite New York as the playoffs approach.

Here are the Sky-Lynx WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Lynx Odds

Chicago Sky: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Minnesota Lynx: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 155.5 (-112)

Under: 155.5 (-108)

How To Watch Sky vs Lynx

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is 12.5 points. Chicago needs this game for its playoff hopes. Minnesota has something to play for, but Chicago has even more to play for. Chicago's urgency can enable the Sky to keep this game close.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago lost by 31 to Washington. Minnesota has to beat Chicago by just 13 points to handle the shorthanded Sky at home. Minnesota wants that No. 2 seed and should be able to drop the hammer on the Sky.

Final Sky-Lynx Prediction & Pick

The Lynx are vastly better. They are healthier. They are at home. Take the Lynx.

Final Sky-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Lynx -12.5