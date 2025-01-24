ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NC State looks to break their losing streak as they face SMU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an SMU-NC State prediction and pick.

SMU comes into the game at 14-5 on the year. They opened up the year 4-2, falling to Butler and Mississippi State in the process. Still, they would win seven straight games after that, including two in ACC play. SMU would then lose to Duke and UNC before three more wins. Last time out, SMU faced Louisville. It was a dominating performance by Louisville in that game. They took a 50-27 lead in the first half and would go on to win the game 98-73.

Meanwhile, NC State is 9-9 on the year. They opened up 5-0 before three straight losses. Then, they would win three of four, with the only loss being to Kansas. Still, they have just one win in their last five games. The only win was a one-point victory over Notre Dame. Last time out, they faced Cal. It was a tight game throughout, but NC State would have a one-point lead with just 1:10 left in the game. Still, Cal would come away with the 65-62 victory over NC State.

Here are the SMU-NC State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: SMU-NC State Odds

SMU: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -114

NC State: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch SMU vs. NC State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: The CW Network

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU is ranked 52nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 110th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. SMU has scored well this year, sitting 12th in the nation in points per game, while also sitting 46th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 31st in the nation in assists per game, while sitting 39th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Boopie Miller has led the way for SMU, leading the team in both scoring and assists this year. He has 14.3 points per game this year while adding 5.7 assists per game. Further, he has 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Chuck Harris. Harris is scoring 12.2 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Finally, B.J. Edwards is scoring 10.7 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this year.

Meanwhile, Matt Cross leads the front court. Cross leads the team in rebounds with eight per game. Further, he has scored 11 points, while adding two assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the front court by Samet Yigitoglu. Yigitoglu is scoring 9.7 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State is ranked 97th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 96th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 123rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. NC State has been stronger on the defensive end of the court. They are 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 133rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 63rd in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Marcus Hill leads NC State in points this year. He is scoring 13.2 points per game this year while adding four rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jayden Taylor. Taylor is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. Finally, Michael O'Connor leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 3.6 assists per game while adding 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Ben Middlebrooks leads the way. He comes in with 9.5 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, one assist, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks on the year.

Final SMU-NC State Prediction & Pick

SMU has been dominant in the second half this year. They are eighth in the nation in second-half points this year. Further, NC State is not as good on defense in the second half. NC State is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per first half but sits 77th in the second half. Further, their scoring decreases in the second half, going from 121st in the nation in the first half, but 296th in the second half. Further, SMU will dominate the glass in this one. SMU is 22nd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while SMU is 331st in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Expect second-chance points for SMU to play a big role in this game, while SMU takes an easy win.

Final SMU-NC State Prediction & Pick: SMU -1.5 (-104)