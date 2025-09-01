The Air Jordan 11 remains as one of the most iconic sneakers in the Nike Michael Jordan era, if not the best sneaker ever designed by Tinker Hatfield. The shoe also works incredibly well as a low-top, indicative of Jordan Brand's recent push to popularize the slimmed down version. On pace for more, a recent “Mother's Day” colorway was added to the 2026 release calendar.

While the original Air Jordan 11 released back in 1996 and was worn by Michael Jordan during a championship season, it wasn't until 2001 that the low version released for the first time. Coming in a multitude of new colorways, the shoes quickly became a crowd favorite thanks to their wearability.

This upcoming release will honor everyone's most important person as the “Mother's Day” colorway arrives clad in gold for a WMNS-exclusive launch.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother's Day”

EXCLUSIVE: “Mother’s Day” Air Jordan 11 Low expected to release Summer 2026! 🤰👑 WMNS exclusive. Includes a hangtag with the message “My Heart.” pic.twitter.com/rmIi6uO0Je — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) July 14, 2025

Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother's Day” for 2026 💐 DETAILS: https://t.co/HDUJJV4PB5 pic.twitter.com/1SsbAGzfrz — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 16, 2025



The new release arrives in White/Metallic Gold/Team Gold for a classic look that may be reminiscent of previous colorways. The uppers forgo the usual mesh for a smooth tumbled leather including the eyelets. The iconic patent leather is seen in shimmering Metallic Gold while the midsole opts for white. The slightly tinted hue of the translucent outsole is a nice touch along with the “My Heart” pendant hangtag included with the pair.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother's Day” has yet to receive official confirmation from Jordan Brand, but we can rightfully expect these to release on or around May 9, 2026. Once again, these will come in Women's sizing so plan accordingly when they drop on. Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms.