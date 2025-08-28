Coinciding with Nike and Jordan Brand's typical retro releases around the holiday season, fans will see the return of yet another OG colorway come later this year. With previous releases like the recent “Concord” 11 or “Black Metallic” Jordan 5, OG colorways are in higher demand than ever, drawing perfect parallels as the “Bugs Bunny” Air Jordan 8 is slated for its own holiday retro release.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 8 first arrived in 1993 prior to Michael Jordan's third championship run with the Chicago Bulls. This particular colorway landed as a typical White/Black/Red scheme to match the Bulls' uniforms, but later became known as the “Bugs Bunny” thanks to Jordan's ad campaign with Bugs Bunny and Marvin the Martian in 1993.

The shoes were retroed for the first time in 2003 and then once again in 2008 as part of the Air Jordan Countdown Pack. With yet another retro releasing in 2013, the shoes will make a return for the first time in 12 years. Given the recent return of the “Aqua” Jordan 8, this classic colorway should see a ton of hype around the holidays.

Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny”

Article Continues Below


The “Bugs Bunny” Jordan 8 returns in its usual White/Black-True Red ensemble for an unmistakable look when thinking of the Air Jordan sneakers worn by the GOAT himself. The uppers are done in white perforated leather overlayed by the white leather cross straps across the tongue and laces. With True Red and grey hues throughout the midsole, outsole, and pop of Jordan 8 graphics, we see black contrasts along the tongue and straps on the heel.

Finer details reveal the soft suede along the back heel panel, along with the chenille Jordan Jumpman logo on the tongue. If the shoes are anything like the updated “Aqua” Jordan 8 release, we could see slight updates in materials, but should still expect a similar release to years past.

While no official drop date has been locked in, several outlets are reporting a December 20, 2025 release. Either way, expect a release through Nike SNKRS app around the upcoming 2025 holidays as we should see a full-fledged release from Nike and Air Jordan in anticipation of this one.

More Sneakers News
Jordan Luka 4 Gone Camping, Jordan Brand, Luka Doncic
Jordan Luka 4 ‘Gone Camping’ releasing soonDominik Zawartko ·
Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Denim, Kobe Bryant, Nike Air Force 1
Kobe Bryant’s Denim Nike Air Force 1 PE will finally releaseDominik Zawartko ·
Nike Book 1 Safari, Nike, Devin Booker, Nike Book 1 release
Nike Book 1 ‘Air Safari’ releasing September 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrate from the bench Thursday, July 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sophie Cunningham celebrates Caitlin Clark’s new Nike logoRussell Steinberg ·
Caitlin Clark Nike logo, Nike, Caitlin Clark Nike, Fever
Fever’s Caitlin Clark calls Nike signature collection ‘a dream come true’Dominik Zawartko ·
Anthony Edwards Adidas China Tour, Adidas AE 2, Anthony Edwards AE 2
Adidas, Anthony Edwards officially unveil his second signature sneaker during China tourDominik Zawartko ·