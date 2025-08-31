After being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals sophomore wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has a lot to prove in year two. After a rookie campaign that was bittersweet, Harrison Jr. is simply waiting for the right time to break out with the generational skill and talent everyone knows he's capable of. Recently, Harrison Jr. starred in New Balance's most recent campaign just prior to the start of the NFL season.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

New Balance has been a major player in the world of athletic endorsements over the last few years, building massive markets across baseball, basketball, tennis, and recently football. After signing on with New Balance in April 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. helped the brand unveil their first-ever American Football cleats.

Known most for their lifestyle sneakers, however, New Balance recently enlisted the help of their star pupil in marketing some of their newest releases with the Arizona desert serving as the backdrop.

Marvin Harrison Jr. for New Balance

Marvin Harrison Jr. looking fresh rocking the New Balance “Desert Heat” pack ! (📹@footlocker) pic.twitter.com/ZYzTjmidBY — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) August 30, 2025



Promoting their latest “Desert Heat” pack, New Balance and Marvin Harrison Jr. combined for a clean campaign where the star wide receiver rocks head-to-toe NB while surrounded by cacti. The pack will include the New Balance 1906R and 1000 models, the 1906R rocking a Black/Pink/Blue ensemble and 1000 in Black/Pink. Harrison Jr. also appears in New Balance apparel, which was also released alongside the footwear collection.

Both pairs are currently available on New Balance and FootLocker platforms with the 1906R retailing for $155 and the M1000 with a tag of $150. The shoes come in full sizing and ample quantities so don't sleep on your chance to grab a pair of these! As for Marvin Harrison Jr., he'll be looking to build upon a rookie campaign where he set an Arizona franchise rookie record with eight touchdowns. The Cardinals open their season against the New Orleans Saints on September 7.