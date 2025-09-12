Chicago Bulls' legend Derrick Rose is set to have his No. 1 jersey retired in January 2026, already announced by the Bulls' front office, joining legends Scottie Pippen (33), Jerry Sloan (4), Bob Love (10), and of course, Michael Jordan (23) in the rafters of the United Center. Continuing to be a beacon for sponsor Adidas, he recently partnered with Fear of God Athletics for this upcoming signature PE, Rose's first since 2020.

Derrick Rose has been signed to Adidas since his 2008 historic rookie year. After just four years with the brand, Rose signed a 14-year, $185 million extension with Adidas through 2026. Just 64 days after signing the contract, Rose would suffer his ACL injury, forever altering the course of his career.

Despite all of this, Adidas has stuck by Rose through thick and thin as he eventually carved out 15-year career with numerous teams and unforgettable moments.

Fear of God, founded by designer and creator Jerry Lorenzo in 2013, has been a major driver in the sneaker and streetwear culture landscape over the last decade. They first partnered with Adidas in 2020, finally announcing the collaborative Fear of God Athletics, a subset performance line within the main line. Come this fall, one of the NBA's most popular players ever becomes the face of the latest release.

Derrick Rose x Fear of God Athletics

OFFICIAL LOOK: Derrick Rose x Fear of God Athletics Basketball II Low 🌹 @drose 🗓️ October 1st

📝 HQ9426

💵 $180 pic.twitter.com/g9JAbzjzi1 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 8, 2025

Derrick Rose's adidas Fear Of God Athletics II Basketball 🏀 🗓️ October 1st pic.twitter.com/AKx2Mdk2kz — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) September 10, 2025

Official images of the upcoming Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Basketball sneakers indicate a minimalistic approach, common throughout Jerry Lorenzo's concepts throughout his fashion lines. The mid-cut sneaker is based off Lorenzo's previous creations, opting towards a more performance-centric model opposite of his usual lifestyle silhouettes.

This particular model feature the Adidas three stripes in the form of vented panels along the upper. The shoe is based in a solid opaque midsole with unique treading throughout the outsole. Finer details include a lack of logos and branding throughout, aside from the classic “D-Rose” logo seen on the back heel and the minimal Fear of God stamp on the lower midsole.

The Fear of God Athletics II x Derrick Rose is set to release October 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $180. The shoes will drop via exclusive channels, along with a wider release through Adidas platforms.

What are your thoughts on the newest Derrick Rose sneakers?