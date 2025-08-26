Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark has been making headlines as of late, recently announcing new developments within her signature deal with Nike. Signing on for a record-breaking eight year, $28 million deal a year prior, Clark's signature line, which will include a signature sneaker, is officially on the way.

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



Since signing to Nike in April 2024, Caitlin Clark's long-awaited signature line has been a topic of discussion and waiting game for when the WNBA's biggest star would get her own signature sneaker. With a number of “player exclusive” Nike Kobe sneakers already releasing to the public, Nike is finally ready to take the next step by announcing Clark's signature logo and upcoming collection, dropping later this year.

Nike announces Caitlin Clark signature collection

Caitlin Clark’s new Nike signature logo is taking over the Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/TXne7U4bmZ — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 26, 2025

help us celebrate the launch of Caitlin Clark’s Nike signature logo with a pregame party on Morris Bicentennial Plaza ahead of tonight’s game 🎉 the party is open to the public starting at 4 p.m., so come by for your chance to take photos and more! pic.twitter.com/fBSUpG3k8G — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 26, 2025



Nike and Clark officially unveiled her new logo, which included two intertwined C's, covering areas of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Not only is her signature sneaker on the way soon, but Nike will also release an entire apparel collection centered around the new logo.

“To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true. People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.” Clark said in a statement.

The apparel collection is expected to release October 1, 2025 on Nike platforms with an aforementioned “signature product” coming in 2026, likely indicating her debut signature sneaker.

Caitlin Clark’s official logo is here 🔥 Clark’s full signature apparel collection drops October 1, with her first signature shoe arriving in 2026. All part of the historic 8-year, $28 million endorsement deal she signed with Nike in April 2024. That’s the most lucrative shoe… pic.twitter.com/P3vhNNpI30 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2025



As Caitlin Clark continues to try and find her footing around a slate of injuries, the Indiana Fever hold third place in the Eastern Conference and have every bit of talent to make a run in the Playoffs. Until then, be sure to keep an eye out for surprise Caitlin Clark releases from Nike during the coming weeks.