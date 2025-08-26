Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark has been making headlines as of late, recently announcing new developments within her signature deal with Nike. Signing on for a record-breaking eight year, $28 million deal a year prior, Clark's signature line, which will include a signature sneaker, is officially on the way.

Since signing to Nike in April 2024, Caitlin Clark's long-awaited signature line has been a topic of discussion and waiting game for when the WNBA's biggest star would get her own signature sneaker. With a number of “player exclusive” Nike Kobe sneakers already releasing to the public, Nike is finally ready to take the next step by announcing Clark's signature logo and upcoming collection, dropping later this year.

Nike announces Caitlin Clark signature collection


Nike and Clark officially unveiled her new logo, which included two intertwined C's, covering areas of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Not only is her signature sneaker on the way soon, but Nike will also release an entire apparel collection centered around the new logo.

“To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true. People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.” Clark said in a statement.

The apparel collection is expected to release October 1, 2025 on Nike platforms with an aforementioned “signature product” coming in 2026, likely indicating her debut signature sneaker.


As Caitlin Clark continues to try and find her footing around a slate of injuries, the Indiana Fever hold third place in the Eastern Conference and have every bit of talent to make a run in the Playoffs. Until then, be sure to keep an eye out for surprise Caitlin Clark releases from Nike during the coming weeks.