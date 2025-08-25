No other athlete in the history of professional sports has had the impact on fashion and street culture quite like NBA legend Michael Jordan. Debuted in 1985, his Air Jordan line with Nike is the longest-running signature sneaker line in all of history. Long after Jordan's playing days, the Air Jordan line has remained significant and will celebrate 40 years of innovation with the latest Air Jordan 40.

The Air Jordan 40 first arrived in July 2025 in the debut “The Classic” colorway featuring a white and black ensemble. Seen in a rose colored version as well, this latest “Blue Suede” colorway offers a new material feel along with a crispy blue color that works in neutral settings as well.

Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede”

The “Blue Suede” colorway is characterized by a Light Armory Blue/Anthracite-Black colorway along the sueded uppers. The shoes feature subtle nods to previous Air Jordan sneakers, combining for an overall simple, yet effective look. With black suede eyelets and a reinforced heel cushion, the laces feature 3M material for an added pop.

While sporting a simple look, the Jordan 40 is the brand's most sophisticated model to date, complete with revolutionary ZoomX foam and a full Zoom Strobel throughout the midsoles. The shoes also feature updated treaded outsoles, making the shoes fit to withstand any surfaces.

The Air Jordan 40 is now available on Nike platforms for a standard retail tag of $205, currently available in just the one colorway. The shoes come in additional GS sizing and are selling out quickly, so don't sleep on your chance to pick up a pair for retail!

